Iran army warns of ‘new arenas and tools’ if war resumes
Iran’s army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state-run Mehr News Agency that if the enemy “makes a mistake” and launches an attack, it will face “new arenas and tools” in the war.
Iran’s army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state-run Mehr News Agency that if the enemy “makes a mistake” and launches an attack, it will face “new arenas and tools” in the war.
Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, told Lebanon's Al-Manar TV that the Islamic Republic’s condition in any negotiations with the United States is a guarantee that attacks on Lebanon will fully stop.
“The Iranian front and the southern Lebanon front are one, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was meant to allow the Lebanese to live in peace,” he said, referring to Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Lebanon.
Nikzad added: “Hezbollah is the soul of Iran, and Iran is the soul of Hezbollah.”
The Trump administration has moved to speed up more than $8.6 billion in weapons sales to Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as efforts to end the US-Israeli war with Iran remain stalled, The New York Times reported on Saturday.
The packages include an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, which fires laser-guided rockets, for Israel, Qatar and the UAE.
They also include air-defense systems for Qatar and Kuwait, which faced repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks during the war.
Qatar is set to buy more than $4 billion in Patriot missile interceptors, while Kuwait’s package is valued at about $2.5 billion.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio used an emergency authority to bypass normal congressional review, drawing criticism from Democrats, the New York Times reported.
Iranian lawmakers say Israeli vessels will be permanently barred from the Strait of Hormuz and ships from the United States and its allies would be allowed through only if they pay war reparations, under a proposed plan to place the waterway under Iranian “management.”
Ali Nikzad, the first deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said during a visit by members of parliament’s Construction Commission to Bandar Abbas that the 12-point plan would deny passage to Israeli ships “at any time.”
He said vessels belonging to “hostile countries” would also be barred from crossing the strait unless they first paid compensation for damage caused during the war.
He did not name any country other than Israel, but Iranian officials have used similar language in the past to describe the United States and some of its Arab allies in the Middle East as hostile states.
Iranian lawmakers say Israeli vessels will be permanently barred from the Strait of Hormuz and ships from the United States and its allies would be allowed through only if they pay war reparations, under a proposed plan to place the waterway under Iranian “management.”
Ali Nikzad, the first deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said during a visit by members of parliament’s Construction Commission to Bandar Abbas that the 12-point plan would deny passage to Israeli ships “at any time.”
He said vessels belonging to “hostile countries” would also be barred from crossing the strait unless they first paid compensation for damage caused during the war.
He did not name any country other than Israel, but Iranian officials have used similar language in the past to describe the United States and some of its Arab allies in the Middle East as hostile states.
Two months into the US-led war with Iran, the vital waterway remains closed, choking off 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies. The strait was effectively closed after Iran started launching retaliatory strikes against its Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf.
Since April 13, the United States has also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further restricting traffic through the strait with the aim of preventing Tehran from turning the waterway into a source of leverage or revenue.
Terms for non-hostile countries
Under the toll plan being reviewed by the parliament, other ships would be required to obtain permission from Iran before passing through Hormuz, Nikzad said.
He added that the measure would be adopted in line with international law and the rights of Iran’s neighbors, while insisting that Tehran would not return the strait to its pre-war status.
“We will not give up our rights in the Strait of Hormuz, and the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as before the third imposed war,” he said.
He described Iran’s proposed new control over Hormuz as comparable in importance to the nationalization of the oil industry in 1951.
Mohammadreza Rezaei, head of parliament’s Construction Commission, said all ships applying for permission to pass through the strait would be required to use the name “Persian Gulf.”
He said 30% of the revenue collected from ships would be allocated to strengthening military infrastructure, while 70% would go to economic development and public welfare.
“Managing the Strait of Hormuz is more important than acquiring nuclear weapons,” Rezaei said.
While Tehran hopes its new toll system will compensate for part of the heavy damage caused by the US-led war, Washington has warned that companies and governments paying Iranian-imposed tolls could face sanctions.
Iran has briefed foreign ambassadors in Tehran on its latest proposal to end the US-led war, saying the plan has been submitted to Pakistan as mediator and that Washington must now choose between diplomacy and confrontation.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, met foreign ambassadors based in Tehran on Saturday to discuss what he described as Iran’s proposal to end the “war and aggression” by the United States and Israel.
Gharibabadi said Iran was fully prepared to repel any attack against the country and its people, while adding that Tehran still believed in diplomacy based on national interests.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its plan to Pakistan as mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in America’s court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach,” he said.
He added that Iran was prepared for both scenarios in pursuit of its national interests and security, while maintaining what he called its “pessimism and mistrust” toward the United States and Washington’s sincerity in diplomacy.
Before the meeting with foreign envoys, the ambassadors of China and Russia also held a trilateral meeting with Gharibabadi.