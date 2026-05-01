White House in talks with Congress on Iran war powers - Fox News
A White House official told Fox on Thursday the administration is in “active conversations” with Congress ahead of a deadline on Iran war powers."
A White House official told Fox on Thursday the administration is in “active conversations” with Congress ahead of a deadline on Iran war powers."
President Trump praised Commander Kirk Lippold for Thursday interview with Jesse Watters Primetime interview on Fox, calling it "very smart and insightful" on Iran.
Kirk Lippold, former commander of USS Cole said Iran is effectively controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), arguing that the country is “no longer a theocracy” but a "thugocracy."
"Any future US action would aim to maximize pressure on Iran’s leadership and the IRGC to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and to curb its regional influence," Lippold said.
Lippold also said he did not expect a US ground invasion of Iran, but suggested Washington would pursue broader strategic measures targeting Iran’s missile program, regional proxies and control over the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that the United States should consider shifting diplomatic engagement on Iran to regional actors such as the United Arab Emirates.
Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Thursday any attack on Iran’s senior leaders would trigger regional consequences.
"If any assault is carried out against our great leaders, none of the kings of the Arab countries or their palaces in the region will remain unscathed. The rulers of the countries in the region must take this threat seriously and prevent the activities of military bases that have been established in their countries," Nabavian said.
The Trump administration argued that the war in Iran is being treated as having its War Powers “clock reset” under the ceasefire that began in early April, a position that could allow the White House to avoid seeking congressional approval for continued military action, the Associated Press reported.
The argument was outlined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during Senate testimony on Thursday, when he said the ceasefire effectively paused the conflict.
Under that interpretation, the administration has not triggered the 1973 War Powers Resolution requirement to seek congressional approval for military action extending beyond 60 days.
A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, said that for the purposes of the law, “the hostilities… have terminated,” adding that there have been no exchanges of fire between US forces and Iran since the ceasefire began on April 7.
The official said the US military and Iran have not engaged directly since then, despite the ceasefire being extended.
Lisa Murkowski a Republican senator from Alaska said on Thursday she plans to introduce an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) on Iran when Congress returns in May if the administration does not present a “credible plan.”
Speaking on the Senate floor, Murkowski said that when US service members are deployed, Congress and the public deserve clarity on the objectives and strategy.
Murkowski criticized recent War Powers resolutions pushed by Democrats, saying they sought to halt military action without outlining a clear path forward, while an AUMF would instead formalize and define congressional authorization.
The US embassy in Beirut said on Thursday Lebanon is at a “crossroads,” arguing that the country has a “historic opportunity” to reclaim sovereignty and shape its future as an independent state.
In a post on X, the embassy said direct engagement between Lebanon and Israel could mark the beginning of a “national revival,” noting that the two countries “should have never been at war.”
"A direct meeting between President Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu, facilitated by President Trump, would give Lebanon the chance to secure concrete guarantees on full sovereignty, territorial integrity, secure borders, humanitarian and reconstruction support, and the complete restoration of Lebanese state authority over every inch of its territory—guaranteed by the United States," the post said.
"This is Lebanon’s moment to decide its own destiny, one which belongs to all its people. The United States is ready to stand with Lebanon as it seizes this opportunity with confidence and wisdom. The time for hesitation is over," the post added.