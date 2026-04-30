Australia condemned Iranian government's acts of violence and intimidation, as well as an internet shutdown meant to "conceal the scale of its brutality," a foreign ministry spokesperson told Iran International on Thursday.

“The Australian Government has been consistent in its condemnation of the Iranian regime’s acts of violence and intimidation, including the use of telecommunications blackouts in an attempt to conceal the scale of its brutality,” the spokesperson said .

Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador and three other diplomats in August 2025 over Iran-directed attacks against the Australian community, and has sanctioned more than 220 Iran-linked people and entities.

It has also designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a state sponsor of terrorism, and suspended operations of the Australian Embassy in Tehran.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry also told Iran International on Thursday that Iranians had the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and access to information.