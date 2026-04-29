Iran’s football federation did not attend a meeting of Asian football officials in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday after failing to secure visas, Reuters reported.
The absence was linked to visa delays that could also affect Iran’s attendance at the FIFA Congress later this week, the report said.
Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said Iran would still receive official recognition once its delegation is able to attend, expressing hope the issue would be resolved in time.
The US Senate on Tuesday blocked a Democratic resolution that sought to restrict President Donald Trump from taking military action against Cuba without congressional approval.
The Senate voted 51 - 47 to halt the war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
Republicans argued the measure was unnecessary, saying there are no active US hostilities against Cuba and that no troops have been deployed.
Larry Kudlow, a former White House economic adviser, said Iran should surrender unconditionally, arguing mounting economic pressure has left the country with little leverage.
Speaking on Fox Business, Kudlow said Iran is “hanging on by a thread,” citing falling oil revenues, inflation and fuel shortages as signs of deepening strain.
Kudlow said the current pressure campaign could lead to internal unrest, describing the situation as “the stuff of revolution, not negotiation.”
Iranian intelligence services are suspected of recruiting individuals in the United Kingdom using artificial intelligence and social media platforms, according to a report by Sky News.
The report said suspected Iran-linked networks are using the messaging app Telegram to approach potential recruits and offer tasks online.
The findings come amid a rise in attacks targeting Jewish communities in the UK, with authorities suggesting some perpetrators may have been acting on instructions linked to Tehran, the report said.
Leo Housakos, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Canada, questioned a representative of the Ottawa government on Tuesday over a report by Iran International that the former IRGC member and current head of Iran's football federation has been granted special permission to enter Canada for a FIFA event despite being otherwise inadmissible.
"Your government can't seem to show the IRGC the door, but it can find a way to roll out the welcome mat and receive him. Leader, why is your government still unable or unwilling to enforce Canada's terrorism-related inadmissibility rules? What's the point of listing the IRGC if you're not serious about throwing him out of our country," Housakos asked.