At a White House state dinner on Tuesday US President Donald Trump said Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, adding that King Charles agreed with his position.

"And we are doing a little work in the Middle East right now, you might know and we are doing very well. We have militarily defeated that particular opponent and we never going to let that opponent ever – Charles agrees with me even more than I do – will never let that opponent get nuclear weapon and they know that, known it very powerfully," Trump said at the state dinner at the White House, without mentioning name of Iran.