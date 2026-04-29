Trump tells aides to prepare for extended Iran blockade - WSJ
US President Donald Trump told aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US President Donald Trump told aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.
At a White House state dinner on Tuesday US President Donald Trump said Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, adding that King Charles agreed with his position.
"And we are doing a little work in the Middle East right now, you might know and we are doing very well. We have militarily defeated that particular opponent and we never going to let that opponent ever – Charles agrees with me even more than I do – will never let that opponent get nuclear weapon and they know that, known it very powerfully," Trump said at the state dinner at the White House, without mentioning name of Iran.
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday posted on X he held a “focused and timely” meeting with US State Department official Christopher Yeaw on developments in Iran, nuclear safety at Ukraine’s power plants, and broader non-proliferation issues.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday the department expanded sanctions targeting what it described as Iran’s “shadow” financial and trade networks, including banking channels, cryptocurrency access, oil shipping fleets and procurement operations.
The measures also target intermediary buyers of Iranian crude, including Chinese “teapot” refineries, which he said help sustain Tehran’s oil exports, Bessent posted on X.
"Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal, is soon nearing storage capacity, which will force the regime to reduce oil production, resulting in an additional approximately $170 million per day in lost revenue, and causing permanent damage to Iran’s oil infrastructure. Treasury will continue to exert maximum pressure and any person, vessel, or entity facilitating illicit flows to Tehran risks exposure to US sanctions," he added.
Iran’s football federation did not attend a meeting of Asian football officials in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday after failing to secure visas, Reuters reported.
The absence was linked to visa delays that could also affect Iran’s attendance at the FIFA Congress later this week, the report said.
Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said Iran would still receive official recognition once its delegation is able to attend, expressing hope the issue would be resolved in time.
The US Senate on Tuesday blocked a Democratic resolution that sought to restrict President Donald Trump from taking military action against Cuba without congressional approval.
The Senate voted 51 - 47 to halt the war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
Republicans argued the measure was unnecessary, saying there are no active US hostilities against Cuba and that no troops have been deployed.