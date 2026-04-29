No decision on Russian staff return to Bushehr nuclear plant, Rosatom says
No decision has been made on the return of Russian staff to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russia’sstate nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.
No decision has been made on the return of Russian staff to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russia’sstate nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.
UK police said a 45-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing outside a synagogue in London on Wednesday.
Police said two victims were in stable condition and that the suspect also attempted to stab officers, though no police were injured.
Authorities said they were working to establish the nationality and background of the arrested man.
Most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely still stored at its Isfahan nuclear complex, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Associated Press.
Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency had not been able to inspect the site since the 2025 war, but assessed that a large share of the material remained there, including uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
He said inspectors could not verify the status of the stockpile and stressed the need for renewed access to Iran’s nuclear facilities.
A senior Iranian security source warned that continued US naval actions around the Strait of Hormuz could face a “practical and unprecedented” military response, Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a “high-ranking security source”.
The source said Iran’s armed forces, operating under the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, believed patience had limits and could act if Washington maintained what it described as a naval blockade.
The source added that restraint so far had been aimed at allowing diplomacy to continue, but warned that a different response could follow if Iran’s conditions were not met, according to the report.
A 29-year-old Iranian supertanker appeared at Kharg Island after years off the radar, suggesting Tehran may be using retired vessels to keep loading oil as storage space runs out, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The Nasha, an Iran-flagged very large crude carrier built in 1997, was docked Sunday at Kharg Island, Iran’s largest oil export terminal, according to the report, which cited satellite images also reviewed by United Against Nuclear Iran.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the stabbing of two people outside a synagogue in London was “deeply concerning” and backed a police investigation into the incident.
“It is deeply concerning to everyone in this house,” Starmer told lawmakers, adding that authorities must be clear in their determination to address such offenses.