Iran has once again tapped its sovereign wealth reserves to fund essential imports, highlighting the growing strain on an economy battered by war, inflation and a rapidly weakening currency.
The government’s Task Force for Food Security and Livelihood Improvement has announced that $1 billion from the National Development Fund will be allocated to import basic goods such as sugar, rice, red meat and animal feed.
The move comes alongside a broader policy decision to continue subsidizing critical imports despite earlier plans to scale back such support. It marks the second time in two years that the fund has been tapped to finance basic imports.
With reserves estimated at around $40 billion, the fund is also expected to help rebuild war-damaged industries, particularly steel and petrochemicals, highlighting growing tension over how these resources are prioritized.
'Nothing left'
For many Iranians, the strain is already becoming unbearable.
Nader, a 42-year-old film industry worker, says he has had no income since January, when nationwide protests began, and is preparing to leave his rental home and move his family into his parents’ house in another city.
“My wife’s job depended on the internet, and she has also become unemployed,” he said. “We’ve been using our savings to pay rent, but if we continue, soon nothing will be left for food or unexpected medical costs.”
The move also marks a reversal of the government’s “economic surgery” policy introduced four months ago to reduce import subsidies.
Authorities are continuing to allocate foreign currency for essential imports, including medicine, at a fixed rate of 285,000 rials per dollar—far below the open market rate of around 1.5 million rials and the official budget rate of 1.23 million.
This subsidized rate, capped at $3.5 billion, applies to critical imports including wheat, medicine, pharmaceutical ingredients and infant formula. An additional $1 billion withdrawal from the sovereign fund is intended to help sustain the system.
Wheat and infant formula remain among the government’s highest priorities because shortages or price spikes could trigger social unrest.
Rising unemployment
To offset price hikes after January’s subsidy cuts on goods such as meat and cooking oil, the government reintroduced a coupon system. Around 87 million people receive monthly vouchers, initially worth 10 million rials per person.
But their value has eroded rapidly. Monthly inflation reached 7 percent and point-to-point inflation 67 percent, according to the Central Bank of Iran.
Consumers describe day-to-day increases in the price of basic goods and services, leaving many households unable to afford necessities.
At the same time, unemployment is rising sharply.
War-related damage to steel and petrochemical hubs has left large numbers of workers jobless and disrupted downstream industries reliant on their output.
'Hunger riots'
A prolonged internet shutdown—now entering its third month—has compounded the crisis, cutting off income for millions. Tourism has also collapsed, with airlines, hotels and local accommodations nearly inactive after the 12-day war.
Even those who remain employed are watching their purchasing power evaporate.
At a petrochemical terminals company in Bandar Mahshahr, representatives for more than 700 workers say their employer has eliminated overtime, holiday pay and welfare benefits.
In some cases, workers report wages have gone unpaid for months.
Political analyst Shahin Shahid-Saless warned that a naval blockade restricting oil exports and broader trade could accelerate the currency’s collapse.
“The national currency will collapse at an unbelievable speed, and hyperinflation will emerge,” he said. “The country may face … hunger riots whose intensity and violence would be entirely different from [recent] movements.”
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations accused the United States of “piracy” over the seizure of Iranian vessels and urged the UN Security Council to condemn Washington’s actions.
In a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council, Amir Saeid Iravani said the US seizure of the MT Majestic and MT Tiffany and the confiscation of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil amounted to unlawful coercion, interference in international trade and the illegal seizure of property.
Iravani said the seizures violated the UN Charter, international law and the law of the sea, and argued they could create “a dangerous precedent” that would undermine the rule of law internationally.
US Central Command said more than 20 vessels remain moored or anchored at Iran’s Chabahar port as US forces enforce the ongoing blockade on Iranian maritime trade.
CENTCOM said an average of five ships were moored or anchored at the port on a normal day before the blockade.
The command said the current buildup showed US forces were cutting off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the blockade. The claim comes as US forces continue to intercept and redirect vessels as part of the operation.
Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday called for continued pressure on Iran’s ruling system, urging efforts to target what he described as the regime’s infrastructure while enabling conditions for public protests.
"I don’t think anyone can breathe easily as long as this regime exists. The regime has been weakened, but not to the point of collapse; there are still parts of the system that remain active and must be addressed and targeted. When the regime is on the verge of collapse, people will be ready to take matters into their own hands," Pahlavi said in an interview with Fox.
"This must be a coordinated campaign. We will do our part as a nation, but we need external support. That support has begun, but it must not stop halfway. The regime has never intended to negotiate and likely never will, because coexistence with the free world is not part of its DNA," he added.
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally, amid reports that the United States is preparing to prolong its blockade of Iran, raising concerns over continued supply disruptions.
Brent crude for June rose 52 cents to $111.78 a barrel in early trading, marking an eighth straight day of gains, while the more active July contract was also higher, Reuters reported.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also advanced, tracking gains in global benchmarks, the report added.