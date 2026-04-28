Iran’s government spokeswoman said on Tuesday there was “no problem” in the country’s decision-making process, citing US President Donald Trump’s remarks about negotiations with Tehran.

Fatemeh Mohajerani referred to Trump’s social media posts, saying they may aim at “creating confusion and dispersing public opinion.”

She said decisions were made based on national interests and through the relevant institutions, citing what she called coordination among Iran’s branches of power.

“The president, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, is fully aware of matters,” Mohajerani said.