Six tankers loaded with 10.5 million barrels of Iranian oil have been forced back to Iran by the US blockade in recent days, but two tankers carrying around four million barrels managed to sail past the blockade on April 24 bound for Asia, according to ship-tracking data.
US forces have been diverting Iran-linked ships as far east as the Malacca Strait, Reuters reported citing analysts.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that businesses and governments risk sanctions if they engage with Iranian airlines designated by Washington, as commercial flights resume from Tehran.
In a statement first shared with The Wall Street Journal, Bessent said companies providing services to such airlines could face penalties under US sanctions.
“Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to US sanctions. Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance,” he said.
The warning comes as Iran begins restoring commercial aviation activity following recent disruptions, raising concerns in Washington over renewed international engagement with its aviation sector.
Bessent said the United States would continue to enforce its pressure campaign against Tehran and target any entities facilitating prohibited activity.
“The Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities,” he added.
A Revolutionary Guards commander turned Iran's football chief has been granted special permission to enter Canada for a FIFA event despite being otherwise inadmissible, according to government sources who spoke to Iran International.
Sources within the Canadian government said Taj was issued a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP), effectively overriding his inadmissibility under strict conditions, including mandatory check-ins during his stay.
A TRP allows individuals who are otherwise barred from entering or remaining in Canada to do so for a limited period if authorities determine there is a compelling reason.
Such permits can be used to overcome inadmissibility linked to criminal, medical or security grounds.
Taj’s career reflects deep ties to Iran’s political and military establishment, blurring the lines between the country’s security apparatus and sports administration.
His early trajectory began shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when he served as an intelligence commander in the IRGC in Isfahan.
That affiliation helped pave the way for later roles in business and sports, including senior management positions at major steel companies such as Mobarakeh Steel Company and Zob Ahan through connections with influential political and industrial figures.
Analysts say the IRGC’s footprint across Iran’s football sector is extensive, with parts of the industry’s financial and organizational structures linked to entities aligned with the security apparatus—further underscoring Taj’s position within that system.
Questions over entry
Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist entity in June 2024. Under Canadian law, the move allows authorities to freeze assets and may affect the admissibility of individuals with certain ties to the group.
Sources say Taj is scheduled to land in Toronto before traveling to Vancouver to attend a FIFA Congress on April 30.
Vancouver will host the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026, bringing representatives from all 211 member associations of world football’s governing body to Canada ahead of the World Cup.
Iran International has reached out to Public Safety Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and Global Affairs Canada for clarification on whether Taj’s past ties raise admissibility questions under Canadian law.
Separately, Iran International contacted FIFA and Canada Soccer regarding Taj’s attendance at the Vancouver event.
In a statement, Canada Soccer said the FIFA Congress in Vancouver is “run and operated by FIFA, including guest lists,” emphasizing that it is “not a Canada Soccer event,” and that it is participating only as a member federation. The organization added that it had forwarded the inquiry to FIFA.
The issue comes amid broader uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the war with the United States and Israel began on February 28, questions have been raised about Tehran’s presence at the tournament, with all of its group-stage matches scheduled to be played in the United States.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has drawn a distinction between Iran’s players and those around them, saying the national team would be allowed to compete, but individuals with ties to the IRGC would not be granted entry.
He stressed that the United States has not told Iran it cannot participate, saying the concern lies with accompanying personnel—not the athletes.
Taj’s expected arrival in Canada may offer an early test of how World Cup hosts enforce diverging policies toward officials tied to Iran’s security establishment.
Canadian Member of Parliament Costas Menegakis told Iran International that 47 years of diplomacy with Tehran have failed. He said justice, not dialogue, is needed, insisting that regime change is the only solution.
He also urged the Canadian government to stand clearly with the people of Iran, not the regime that oppresses them.
Melissa Lantsman, the deputy leader of Canada's Conservative Party of Canada, told Iran International that Ottawa cannot speak loudly on Iran when cameras are on and stay silent at the United Nations when it matters most.
She accused Ottawa of inconsistency, warning that allowing Iran roles tied to women’s rights and counter-terrorism sends the wrong signal to both Iranians fighting for freedom and Iranian Canadians who fled the regime.
Lantsman called for Iran’s isolation in every major international forum and urged the Iranian diaspora to keep raising its voice — saying the opposition will stand with them “until there is a free Iran.”
The Central Bank of Iran has opened four accounts in rials, yuan, US dollars, and euros to receive toll payments collected by the Revolutionary Guard's Navy, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.
Parliament will move to make the toll system binding law at its first session by approving a bill titled “Hormuz Strait Security Plan,” providing “a sustainable source of revenue for the country,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.
"We hope that with the final approval of digital currency infrastructure and requiring countries to pay tolls in rials, we will see an unprecedented strengthening of the national currency in international transactions," he added.