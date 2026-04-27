Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence for a detained protester and a 25-year prison term for his daughter, sources familiar with the case told Iran International.

Mohammad Abbasi, who was arrested during January protests in Malard, has been sentenced to death, while his daughter Fatemeh Abbasi has received a 25-year prison term. The two are currently held in Qezel Hesar prison in Karaj and Evin prison in Tehran, respectively.

The father has been accused of “collaborating with Israel and killing a law enforcement officer” during the protests in Malard, while the charge against his 34-year-old daughter—who is the mother of a 13-year-old girl—has been described as “complicity” in the case.

Sources told Iran International that both detainees were subjected to severe pressure and torture during interrogations. They have also been denied access to legal representation at all stages of the judicial process, including interrogation, prosecution, trial, and review by the Supreme Court.

Their initial sentences were issued by Branch 15 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, headed by notorious Judge Abolghasem Salavati.