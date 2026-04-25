EU considers funding energy routes to bypass Persian Gulf chokepoints - The Independent
The European Union is considering funding alternative energy infrastructure in the Middle East to bypass conflict zones such as the Persian Gulf chokepoint at the Strait of Hormuz, The Independent reported, citing comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen said the EU is ready to work with Persian Gulf countries on projects to diversify export routes and reduce reliance on the strait after disruptions caused by the Iran war, the report said.