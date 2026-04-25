Egypt, Pakistan FMs stress diplomacy on US-Iran in call
The foreign ministers of Egypt and Pakistan discussed ways to advance a diplomatic path between the United States and Iran during a phone call, Egypt’s foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministers of Egypt and Pakistan discussed ways to advance a diplomatic path between the United States and Iran during a phone call, Egypt’s foreign ministry said.
A US federal indictment has charged an Iranian national with coordinating a large-scale migrant smuggling operation into the United States, the Justice Department said on Friday.
Jafar Tafakori, 57, was arrested in Colombia at the request of US authorities and is accused of arranging the movement of mainly Iranian nationals through South and Central America and Mexico to the US border.
According to the indictment, the alleged scheme ran from late 2022 to mid-2024 and involved providing transport, shelter and, in some cases, airline tickets for migrants, charging fees of up to $30,000 per person.
Prosecutors said migrants were directed to enter the United States illegally once they reached the border. Tafakori faces one count of conspiracy and five counts of bringing migrants into the United States for financial gain.
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison per count, with a potential mandatory minimum sentence if found guilty on multiple counts.
US officials said the arrest reflects efforts to target transnational smuggling networks operating across multiple countries.
Iran produces more than 1,000 types of weapons domestically, including missiles, drones and military systems, defence ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik said.
“Today, more than 1,000 types of weapons… are produced entirely domestically,” he said, adding the capability is the result of over 25 years of investment in the defence sector.
He said production is spread across the country so it can continue even if some facilities are damaged, and added that around 9,000 companies are involved in supporting the defence industry.
US President Donald Trump on Friday extended a waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days to ease fuel supply pressures amid high oil prices linked to the Iran war, the White House said.
The waiver suspends requirements that goods shipped between US ports be carried on US-built and flagged vessels, allowing foreign-flagged ships to transport oil, fuel and other commodities domestically.
White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said the extension followed data showing increased supply reaching US ports more quickly under the initial waiver.
Former Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said on Friday the Strait of Hormuz remains closed because no order has been given by President Donald Trump to reopen it.
"The only reason the Strait of Hormuz is closed is that President Trump hasn’t yet given CENTCOM the order to open it. Once the order is given, CENTCOM will get the job done," he posted on X.
Iranian MP and head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi said on Friday Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan is limited to bilateral issues and has no connection to nuclear negotiations.
"Just met with foreign journalists in Tehran and thanked them for coming to capture a true picture of our country. In the meeting, I made it clear that FM Araghchi’s trip to Pakistan is only for discussions on bilateral relations and he has no assignment related to nuclear talks, which remain one of Iran’s firm red lines," Azizi posted on X.