US military says it has redirected 33 vessels since Iran blockade began
"US forces have now redirected 33 vessels since the start of the blockade against Iran," US Central Command said in a post on X.
"US forces have now redirected 33 vessels since the start of the blockade against Iran," US Central Command said in a post on X.
A member of Iran’s parliament said authorities have decided not to release any new images or materials related to Mojtaba Khamenei, citing concerns over “occult sciences” and unconventional methods that could be used against him.
“Based on the opinion of scholars in Najaf, Qom and Mashhad and the decision of security officials, no new images or materials of him will be released for now so that enemies cannot harm him through particular methods and occult sciences,” said Salar Velayatmadar, a member of the National Security Commission, claiming that such sciences and methods are studied in institutions including those in Tel Aviv.
Responding to a question about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, he said Khamenei was conscious and reciting prayers when he was pulled from under rubble following the February 28 attack on the Leader’s compound in downtown Tehran, citing a report to the commission by a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards present at the scene.
“His injuries were superficial,” Velayatmadar said, adding that the attending physician had confirmed he suffered no fractures and that his body was otherwise unharmed.
US President Donald Trump said Iran is facing internal divisions over its leadership and added that Washington has full control over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the ‘Hardliners,’ who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the ‘Moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!” he added.
US President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Navy to “shoot and kill” any boats attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He added that US mine-clearing operations in the waterway would continue at an increased pace, saying they would be carried out “at a tripled up level.”
Divisions within Iran’s leadership prevented a negotiating team from traveling to Islamabad for talks with the US, Iran International has learned.
Tensions between allies of President Masoud Pezeshkian and figures close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s office derailed the trip at the last minute.
According to the sources familiar with the matter, the delegation was ready to leave when a message from Khamenei’s inner circle ruled out discussing nuclear issues and reprimanded the foreign ministry team over earlier negotiations.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that under such constraints, attending talks would serve no purpose and would effectively doom any chance of progress.
The report comes after earlier indications that a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance could travel to Islamabad for talks, while President Donald Trump has since extended the ceasefire to allow time for a potential Iranian proposal.
Divisions within Iran’s leadership prevented a negotiating team from traveling to Islamabad for talks with the US, Iran International has learned.
Tensions between allies of President Masoud Pezeshkian and figures close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s office derailed the trip at the last minute.
According to the sources familiar with the matter, the delegation was ready to leave when a message from Khamenei’s inner circle ruled out discussing nuclear issues and reprimanded the foreign ministry team over earlier negotiations.