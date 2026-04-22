Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi said on Wednesday that he had arrived in Berlin to ensure the voices of Iranians fighting for their liberation are heard, ahead of meetings with German lawmakers, media and members of the Iranian diaspora.

“As Iranians continue to fight for their liberation, I have arrived in Berlin to ensure their voices are heard,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.

“Tomorrow I will meet at the Bundestag with elected officials across the German political spectrum, speak to members of the press, and meet with the Iranian diaspora,” he added.