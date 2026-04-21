Iran judiciary chief says action against Iranian ship will draw response
“Action against an Iranian ship will certainly be met with a response,” Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Tuesday in a post on X.
“Action against an Iranian ship will certainly be met with a response,” Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Tuesday in a post on X.
The US Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 14 individuals, entities, and aircraft across Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates for their alleged role in procuring and transporting weapons for Tehran.
A statement by the Treasury said the measures aim to disrupt Iran’s efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile program and expand its use of Shahed drones, which Washington says have been used against US interests and regional infrastructure.
The sanctions also target networks linked to Mahan Air, accused of transporting weapons and UAV systems, as well as companies involved in supplying missile propellant components.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would continue to “follow the money” and hold those enabling Iran’s military activities accountable, warning of further action.
Vice President JD Vance arrived at the White House for meetings on Tuesday afternoon as his plans to travel to Pakistan for Iran peace talks remained unclear, CNN reported, after the New York Times said earlier, citing a US official, that the trip had been put on hold.
CNN's report said Vance had been expected to depart for Islamabad in the morning, but that his plans had been paused as officials met to discuss the path forward.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also arrived at the White House moments after Vance, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen arriving at the West Wing entrance about 50 minutes earlier, CNN's report added.
Tehran’s commentariat is warning that the most troubling outcome of the current negotiations with Washington may be neither war nor peace, but a prolonged “no deal–no war” limbo.
With uncertainty surrounding the talks and the fragile ceasefire nearing its end, several outlets have begun outlining possible trajectories for the negotiations. While some reduce the situation to a simple binary of “deal or no deal,” others argue that the more likely outcome may lie somewhere in between.
Writing in the pro-government Etemad daily, columnist Babak Kazemi described three possible scenarios for the talks: a limited agreement on less contentious issues, a pause in negotiations due to irreconcilable differences, or a collapse of the process if either side insists on maximalist demands.
The dispute appears to center on several core issues, foremost among them Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran insists on its right to enrichment, while President Donald Trump has been pressing for “zero enrichment.”
Iran is also seeking full or at least partial lifting of US sanctions, along with guarantees that any agreement reached with the Trump administration would be honored by future US governments.
Kazemi suggested that the two sides’ experience with the 2015 nuclear agreement could serve as a foundation for progress, arguing that détente and mutual economic benefits could help stabilize the region.
He added that even if a comprehensive agreement proves out of reach, a limited deal could create space for broader negotiations later.
Other commentators are more pessimistic.
The reform-leaning Fararu website described Iran–US tensions as “complicated and multi-layered,” arguing that the two sides are neither heading toward full-scale conflict nor toward a durable agreement.
Instead, it portrayed the situation as a protracted game of attrition in which each side seeks to gain leverage before the crisis eventually reaches some form of resolution.
Former diplomat Jalal Sadatian echoed this view, saying neither Tehran nor Washington appears willing to start a war, yet neither sees a clear path to a sustainable agreement. He added that Israel’s role as a regional actor capable of escalating tensions further complicates the landscape.
Another veteran diplomat, Fereidoun Majlesi, offered an even bleaker assessment, telling Fararu that the United States is unlikely to accept anything short of Iran’s “surrender” and that the chances of reaching an agreement in Islamabad are extremely narrow.
Analysts writing on the Asr Iran website outlined several possible outcomes, arguing that the worst scenario would be the continuation of the current “no deal–no war” status quo.
The editorial warned that prolonged limbo would deepen economic instability and create a precarious security environment in which war could erupt at any moment, potentially giving Israel and the United States time and space to prepare for further attacks.
According to Asr Iran, even if wartime conditions temporarily foster social cohesion, the long-term strain would weaken the country’s internal resilience.
For that reason, the editorial called for a comprehensive and durable agreement that removes the pretext for future economic or military pressure and moves Tehran and Washington toward non-hostility and lasting peace.
In a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire, Lebanon's Hezbollah launched several rockets toward Israeli soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Tuesday, adding it struck the launcher in response.
"A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of Rab Thalathin in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.
"In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the rockets were launched."
"The launches constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy faced criticism on Tuesday after posting a one-word response to a report claiming 26 ships linked to Iran had made it past a US blockade in the Gulf of Oman.
“Awesome,” Murphy wrote on X in response to the post, prompting backlash from Trump allies and conservative commentators who said he was applauding Iran.
Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of war for public affairs, rejected the original report Murphy had responded to and criticized the senator’s comment.
“First of all this is false,” Parnell wrote. “Second, a Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful.”
The Trump War Room account accused Murphy of rooting against the US military, while Mike Davis, founder of the conservative Article III Project, called for the Senate to censure him.
Murphy later said the post had been sarcastic and was aimed at President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict.
“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome’,” Murphy wrote.
“My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm’,” he added.
Murphy has been a frequent Democratic critic of Trump’s foreign policy, including his approach toward Iran.