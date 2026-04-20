JD Vance at White House, not Pakistan - AP
Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade arrived at the White House at about 11 a.m. EST on Monday, indicating he had not departed for Islamabad for talks regarding the Iran war, the Associated Press reported.
Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade arrived at the White House at about 11 a.m. EST on Monday, indicating he had not departed for Islamabad for talks regarding the Iran war, the Associated Press reported.
An Iranian delegation is making plans to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for negotiations with the United States, the New York Times reported citing two senior Iranian officials familiar with the plans.
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend if Vice President JD Vance also attends, the report added citing the officials.
President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed his top energy official’s view that US gasoline prices may not fall until 2027, saying Americans can expect lower costs as soon as the Iran war ends.
“I think he’s wrong on that. Totally wrong,” Trump told a reporter from The Hill, referring to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
On Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that gasoline below $3 a gallon “could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”
President Donald Trump said he was “highly unlikely” to renew a two-week ceasefire with Iran, and said the Strait of Hormuz would remain under blockade until Washington and Tehran reach an agreement.
“It’s highly unlikely,” Trump told Bloomberg News when asked whether he would extend the ceasefire which is set to expire on April 21.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has approved a plan to provide global internet access to specific business sectors to maintain economic activity, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.
Reza Alizadeh, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Industries and Mines Committee, provided details of a resolution that introduces a specialized access system referred to as "Internet Pro."
He said the effort aims to ensure that the industrial, production, trade, and export sectors can carry out their work with ease under current conditions.
Alizadeh said the rollout is being conducted in stages. In the first phase, access was provided to commercial card holders through the Chamber of Commerce. The second phase provided international internet access to organizations and agencies related to production, industry, and trade, while observing security considerations.
Authentication for smaller production units is currently underway to grant them access to "Internet Pro" gradually, Alizadeh said. He added that any decision regarding the scope or restriction of global internet access remains with security agencies and the Supreme National Security Council.
The Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by US forces on Sunday, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military onboard, Reuters reported citing maritime security sources.
The small container ship is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group, which has been hit with US sanctions. It was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and last reported its position at 13:08 GMT, the report added citing ship-tracking data on the Marine Traffic platform.
The security sources cited by Reuters said their initial assessments were that the vessel was likely carrying dual-use items after a voyage from Asia.