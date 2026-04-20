Pakistan confident it can get Iran to attend talks with US - Reuters
Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, Reuters reported citing a senior Pakistani government source.
Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, Reuters reported citing a senior Pakistani government source.
A US official said Washington is uncertain who is in charge in Iran as efforts continue to secure a deal and extend the ceasefire, Axios reported on Monday.
“We aren't sure who's in charge and neither do they. That's going to have work itself out," it quoted the official as saying.
“We thought they were negotiating with the right people, they had reached the cocktail of what they had agreed to, what could be announced. But what happened is the Iranian team went back and the IRGC and those kinds of people said ‘oh, no, no. You don't speak for us,’” a second senior administration official said.
“Now they have a real divide over there between these factions and we're not sure who's going to win it. We hope the team we negotiated with will."
President Donald Trump said on Monday he was under no pressure to make a deal with Iran.
“I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also said he would not let the United States be rushed into making a deal “that is not as good as it could have been.”
“Time is not my adversary,” he added.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that any agreement his administration reaches with Iran would be far better than the 2015 nuclear deal, calling the accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama one of the worst deals ever made.
“The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, was “a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon,” and said that would not happen under the deal now being negotiated.
“If a Deal happens under ‘TRUMP,’ it will guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety,” he said.
An Iranian delegation is making plans to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for negotiations with the United States, the New York Times reported citing two senior Iranian officials familiar with the plans.
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend if Vice President JD Vance also attends, the report added citing the officials.
President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed his top energy official’s view that US gasoline prices may not fall until 2027, saying Americans can expect lower costs as soon as the Iran war ends.
“I think he’s wrong on that. Totally wrong,” Trump told a reporter from The Hill, referring to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
On Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that gasoline below $3 a gallon “could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”