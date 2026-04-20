Russia, Iran foreign ministers hold phone call
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has approved a plan to provide global internet access to specific business sectors to maintain economic activity, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.
Reza Alizadeh, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Industries and Mines Committee, provided details of a resolution that introduces a specialized access system referred to as "Internet Pro."
He said the effort aims to ensure that the industrial, production, trade, and export sectors can carry out their work with ease under current conditions.
Alizadeh said the rollout is being conducted in stages. In the first phase, access was provided to commercial card holders through the Chamber of Commerce. The second phase provided international internet access to organizations and agencies related to production, industry, and trade, while observing security considerations.
Authentication for smaller production units is currently underway to grant them access to "Internet Pro" gradually, Alizadeh said. He added that any decision regarding the scope or restriction of global internet access remains with security agencies and the Supreme National Security Council.
The Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by US forces on Sunday, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military onboard, Reuters reported citing maritime security sources.
The small container ship is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group, which has been hit with US sanctions. It was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and last reported its position at 13:08 GMT, the report added citing ship-tracking data on the Marine Traffic platform.
The security sources cited by Reuters said their initial assessments were that the vessel was likely carrying dual-use items after a voyage from Asia.
Iran has not changed its decision to abstain from upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported citing informed sources on Monday.
Tasnim's report said that despite an announcement by President Donald Trump that Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation are en route to Islamabad, Tehran remains firm in its refusal to participate until specific preconditions are met.
A primary obstacle to the talks is the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports, the report said. The report added that this issue has been conveyed to Washington via a Pakistani mediator, who confirmed that the matter was raised directly with Trump.
In addition to the blockade, the report cited "excessive demands" in messages exchanged with the American side, leading Iranian officials to conclude that there is no "clear horizon" for a successful agreement.
The Iranian delegation believes that unless the US adopts a more realistic approach and abandons "miscalculations" that led to military setbacks, any further discussion would be a "waste of time."
The report added that Iranian forces remain prepared for potential military confrontation and "to punish the US once again" should diplomacy fail.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israel never talked him into going to war with Iran.
"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," he said in a post on Truth Social.
"Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" he added.
US President Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is achieved in talks, the New York Post reported on Monday.
“We’re supposed to have the talks,” Trump said, adding he believes “nobody’s playing games” at this stage.
A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad within hours for the negotiations, the report said.