Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has approved a plan to provide global internet access to specific business sectors to maintain economic activity, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Reza Alizadeh, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Industries and Mines Committee, provided details of a resolution that introduces a specialized access system referred to as "Internet Pro."

He said the effort aims to ensure that the industrial, production, trade, and export sectors can carry out their work with ease under current conditions.

Alizadeh said the rollout is being conducted in stages. In the first phase, access was provided to commercial card holders through the Chamber of Commerce. The second phase provided international internet access to organizations and agencies related to production, industry, and trade, while observing security considerations.

Authentication for smaller production units is currently underway to grant them access to "Internet Pro" gradually, Alizadeh said. He added that any decision regarding the scope or restriction of global internet access remains with security agencies and the Supreme National Security Council.