President Donald Trump said Iran had violated the ceasefire by firing shots in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington was offering a fair deal and that US representatives will arrive in Islamabad on Monday for negotiations with Tehran.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — a total violation of our ceasefire agreement,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” he added.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it,” Trump said.

“If they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he added.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” Trump said.