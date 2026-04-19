President Donald Trump shared videos on Truth Social showing Iranian-Americans and Iranians chanting thanks and support for US actions against Iran.
In a post right after that, Trump posted another image which said: The best is yet to come.
President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Israel is a “great ally” of the United States, describing it as “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart” and saying it “fights hard and knows how to win.”
"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!" Trump said.
US Congressman Greg Steube said on Saturday that “America is in charge” and warned against trusting Iran, describing it as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.
"President Trump holds all the cards. Iran will not get a nuclear weapon. They will not be allowed to spread terror. They can either comply or it gets worse for them," Steube said during an interview with News Nation.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said he questioned the French, Chinese and Pakistani ambassadors during a UN General Assembly session on the Strait of Hormuz blockade.
Directly asking each representative, Dannon asked how much they paid to Iran.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a televised interview on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz remains fully under Iranian control.
Ghalibaf accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by carrying out mine-sweeping operations and warned that any advance by US vessels would be met with force.
"Any current traffic through the Strait is under our control, and if the US blockade continues, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be restricted," he added.