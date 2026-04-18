Tankers leave Persian Gulf, cross Hormuz, tracking data shows
A convoy of oil tankers has exited the Persian Gulf and passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to vessel tracking data on Saturday.
A convoy of oil tankers has exited the Persian Gulf and passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to vessel tracking data on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there had been “some pretty good news” regarding Iran, without providing further details, according to Reuters.
“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
“You’ll hear about. I just think it’s something that should happen… I think it will. We’ll see what happens,” he added, declining to elaborate on what the announcement referred to.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday the ceasefire with Iran may not be extended unless a long-term agreement to end the war is reached by Wednesday, according to Reuters.
“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.
“So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.
US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as he pointed to an upcoming meeting between the two leaders.
"President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening. Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!" he posted on Truth Social.
Conservative commentator Mark Levin said on Friday US President Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to secure a deal with Iran, while expressing concern about whether future administrations would uphold it.
“Only Donald Trump could bring us to this point… The Iranians are on their back, and they’re going to cut a deal with Donald Trump—and he is going to make a very tough deal with them," Levin said on Fox.
"My concern is, when Donald Trump leaves, you hear these Democrats—there’s not one of them, not one of them other than Fetterman—who, if they become president, will uphold a deal. I’m very worried about that. They’re not going to send the military in. They’re isolationists. They’re anti-American, and their base won’t allow them to do it," Levin added.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he declined an offer of assistance from NATO in the Persian Gulf, according to ABC News.
In a call with the network, Trump said: “NATO called me and said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, stay away.’”