US President Donald Trump said on Friday there had been “some pretty good news” regarding Iran, without providing further details, according to Reuters.

“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“You’ll hear about. I just think it’s something that should happen… I think it will. We’ll see what happens,” he added, declining to elaborate on what the announcement referred to.