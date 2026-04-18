Pakistan army chief leaves Iran after three-day visit
Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir left Iran on Saturday after a three-day visit, during which he met parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir left Iran on Saturday after a three-day visit, during which he met parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
Iran reopened its airspace and a number of airports from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday, the civil aviation organization said.
The agency said air routes in the eastern part of the country had been reopened for international overflights crossing Iranian airspace.
It added that flight operations at airports across the country would resume gradually, based on the technical and operational readiness of military and civilian sectors to provide passenger services.
The Strait of Hormuz is open only under the current ceasefire and on a conditional basis, with restrictions on certain vessels, Iran’s defense ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
“The Strait of Hormuz is open only in a ceasefire situation and on a limited basis, on the condition that military vessels and those linked to hostile forces are not allowed to transit,” Reza Talaei-Nik said.
He added that the current situation was temporary and could be reversed if pressure increased on Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there had been “some pretty good news” regarding Iran, without providing further details, according to Reuters.
“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
“You’ll hear about. I just think it’s something that should happen… I think it will. We’ll see what happens,” he added, declining to elaborate on what the announcement referred to.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday the ceasefire with Iran may not be extended unless a long-term agreement to end the war is reached by Wednesday, according to Reuters.
“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.
“So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.
US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as he pointed to an upcoming meeting between the two leaders.
"President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening. Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!" he posted on Truth Social.