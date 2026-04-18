UKMTO reports incident near cruise ship off Oman
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says a cruise ship reported a splash near the vessel three nautical miles east of Oman, advising ships to report suspicious activity.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says a cruise ship reported a splash near the vessel three nautical miles east of Oman, advising ships to report suspicious activity.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with Iran were progressing, while rejecting what he described as pressure from Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Very good conversations going on. We’re talking to them,” Trump said.
He added that Iran had sought to close the strait again but said the United States would not be pressured.
“Iran can’t blackmail us,” he said, adding that more information could be available by the end of the day.
Iran is reviewing new proposals from the United States delivered through Pakistan and has not yet responded, the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.
The council said the proposals were conveyed in recent days following contacts involving Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who visited Tehran as a mediator.
“In recent days, with the presence of Pakistan’s army chief in Tehran as a mediator, new proposals have been put forward by the United States, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to,” the statement read.
It said earlier talks in Islamabad had ended without any agreement after what it described as new US demands.
The statement added that Iran would not compromise on its positions and warned that any disruption to shipping or continued blockade efforts would be seen as a violation of the ceasefire.
It also said access through the Strait of Hormuz would remain conditional and under Iranian control until a lasting peace was reached.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Hezbollah was responsible for an attack in southern Lebanon that killed a French UN peacekeeper and wounded three others.
““All indications suggest that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah. France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest those responsible and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL,” he wrote in a post on X.
Macron identified the dead peacekeeper as Florian Montorio, a French national, after the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL said one of its patrols had come under attack by “non-state actors.”
The Iran-backed group did not immediately comment on the attack, which came amid continued tensions in southern Lebanon despite efforts to preserve the ceasefire.
A container ship was hit by an unknown projectile about 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman, causing damage to some containers, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.
UKMTO said no fires or environmental damage had been reported, and advised vessels to report any suspicious activity.
Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday it had ordered the identification and seizure of bank accounts, property and other assets belonging to individuals accused of cooperating with foreign services, hostile media and anti-establishment groups.
The judiciary named a number of public figures whose assets it said had been identified and frozen.
The statement described them as supporters of the United States and Israel without providing evidence for the accusations.