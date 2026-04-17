Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has “no new agreement” on the reopening of Hormuz, stressing that current arrangements for shipping in the Strait are based on the April 8 ceasefire understanding with the United States.
He said Iran had pushed for the ceasefire to extend to Lebanon, adding that the Strait was reopened once a truce was reached overnight after “significant efforts from various sides.”
Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s commitments remain unchanged, including allowing commercial vessels to transit the strait “in coordination with Iran,” along routes designated by Iranian authorities and under the supervision of relevant bodies.
He also dismissed what he described as conflicting narratives from the opposing side, urging media and the public not to be swayed by what he called a “media game.”
“Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that Tehran would not hesitate to implement measures necessary to protect its national interests.
“If the other side chooses to break its commitments—which it appears it intends to do—and if the naval blockade continues, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary reciprocal measures. There is no doubt about that,” he said.