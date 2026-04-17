US President Donald Trump said on Friday Iran must be permanently prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons, speaking at a TPA event in Arizona.

"But we had to put out that flame. We had to put out that horrible flyer, really, that was taking place in Iran. We had to do it. Otherwise, you want to see a problem, give them a nuclear weapon, they'd use it the first day. You want to see a problem, it would use it the first day. It's not going to happen," Trump said.