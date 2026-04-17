The source said Iran had initially agreed, as part of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire plan, to allow a limited number of vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz daily but suspended the arrangement after the ceasefire was not implemented in Lebanon and was not extended to Hezbollah and Israel.

According to the source, Iran has now reopened the Strait following the ceasefire in Lebanon, subject to three conditions:

"Ships must be commercial. The passage of military vessels is prohibited, and neither the ships nor their cargo may be linked to hostile countries. Vessels must pass through routes designated by Iran, and transit must be coordinated with Iranian forces responsible for managing passage."