Iran will no longer use Hormuz as a weapon against the world, Trump says
"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Iran considers the continuation of a US naval blockade as a violation of the ceasefire and would close the Strait of Hormuz again if the blockade is not lifted, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported citing an informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council.
The source said Iran had initially agreed, as part of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire plan, to allow a limited number of vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz daily but suspended the arrangement after the ceasefire was not implemented in Lebanon and was not extended to Hezbollah and Israel.
According to the source, Iran has now reopened the Strait following the ceasefire in Lebanon, subject to three conditions:
"Ships must be commercial. The passage of military vessels is prohibited, and neither the ships nor their cargo may be linked to hostile countries. Vessels must pass through routes designated by Iran, and transit must be coordinated with Iranian forces responsible for managing passage."
"The US will get all nuclear ‘dust’ created by our great B-2 bombers," US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to Iran's 400 kg of highly enriched uranium stockpile.
"No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," he added, hours after a report by Axios said the US and Iran are negotiating a three-page plan to end the war, including a proposal for Washington to release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its stockpile.
Trump also denied that a deal with Iran would be linked to Lebanon, but said "the US will, separately, work with Lebanon and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer."
"They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!!"
Iran’s foreign minister said passage through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for commercial vessels for the duration of a ceasefire linked to Lebanon, in remarks on Friday.
Abbas Araghchi said shipping will follow routes coordinated by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.
Pakistan deployed fighter jets to escort an Iranian delegation home from talks with the United States after concerns were raised they could be targeted during their return, sources told Reuters.
The move came after Iranian officials discussed the possibility of an Israeli strike following last weekend’s inconclusive talks in Islamabad, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
About 20 aircraft, including fighter jets and an airborne warning system, were involved in the operation to сопровide cover for the delegation, two Pakistani sources said.
A regional diplomat said the threat was described as a possibility rather than an imminent risk, but Pakistan moved ahead with the escort as a precaution.
“When the talks failed, the Iranians were wary that things had not gone right,” a security source said. “It was their suspicion that they might be targeted.”
The delegation, which included senior Iranian officials, was escorted beyond Pakistani airspace, one source said, adding that similar measures could be used for future rounds of talks.
The episode underscores the tensions surrounding the negotiations, even as both sides signal willingness to continue dialogue.
Police are investigating a security incident near the Israeli embassy in London after officers found a number of discarded items in Kensington Gardens.
Counter Terrorism Policing London said it is aware of a video shared online in which a group claims to have targeted the embassy with drones carrying hazardous substances.
Police said the embassy had not been attacked and that urgent inquiries are under way to assess the authenticity of the video and any link to the items found.
Authorities said they do not believe there is any increased risk to public safety at this stage, but urged people to avoid the area while investigations continue.