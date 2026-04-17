The video featured Julia Boutros, a Christian artist widely known across the Arab world for songs supporting Lebanese and Palestinian “resistance” movements.

In the footage shown on a large screen before a mixed-gender audience, she appeared without a headscarf..

For nearly half a century, broadcasting a female singer’s solo voice to male audiences has been prohibited in Iran. Women who have challenged this restriction, even in private concerts or online, have often faced harsh repercussions.

The public screening of Boutros’s performance at an officially sanctioned gathering therefore represents a striking departure from established norms, even if it may have occurred unintentionally.

Events like the rally typically require official permits, suggesting at least tacit approval by local authorities. Yet judicial bodies, which have historically acted quickly against perceived breaches of cultural or religious codes, have so far issued no public criticism of the incident.

Rallies evolving after ceasefire

The episode comes as the character of pro-government gatherings has been changing since the ceasefire that ended weeks of fighting nearly two weeks ago.

Social media posts increasingly depict the rallies as taking on a festival-like atmosphere. Families attend together, and for some participants the events appear to function as social gatherings as much as political demonstrations.

Large banners, video screens and coordinated staging are now common, while mosques and local Basij militia bases often serve as assembly points before crowds move toward central gathering locations.

These developments have also generated complaints from residents about late-night noise and traffic congestion, concerns widely discussed on social media.

Incentives and organization

There are also claims—difficult to independently verify—that participants are being mobilized through local institutions and offered incentives such as food, snacks or other benefits.

Photographs circulating online show numerous tents distributing free food and drinks, a practice consistent with the Shia tradition of nazri, in which charitable offerings are made during religious gatherings.

Images from recent days also showed senior military figure General Habibollah Sayyari helping prepare and distribute food at one such tent, highlighting the visible presence of state institutions at the events.

Pro-government celebrities from the film and sports worlds have also attended, with state media giving extensive coverage to their participation.

Political messaging intensifies

Hardline political groups have used the rallies as platforms for speeches and mobilization, with invited speakers addressing contentious issues such as whether Iran should accept ceasefire terms or pursue negotiations with the United States.

Some speeches have targeted prominent political figures, including former President Hassan Rouhani, former foreign minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, encouraging crowds to chant slogans against them.

In one instance, a live broadcast of a speech by a religious performer was abruptly cut by state television and replaced with pre-recorded programming, suggesting heightened sensitivity to the messages being aired.

The rallies themselves were initially encouraged by senior officials as a demonstration of wartime solidarity. Earlier in the conflict, Ghalibaf called on citizens to take to the streets in support of Iran’s armed forces.

Yet the appearance of Boutros’s unveiled image on a giant screen at a pro-government gathering has underscored the contradictions between Tehran’s cultural restrictions and the messaging it seeks to project.