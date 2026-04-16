Iran lawmaker details Hormuz bill to bolster currency
A member of Iran’s parliament presiding board said a proposed bill aimed at consolidating Tehran's sovereignty in the Strait of Hormuz is designed to strengthen the national currency.
The official said the plan would allow foreign vessels to settle payments through their offices in Iran or via the country’s banking system in the region.
He added that current revenues from managing and regulating maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz are estimated at between $10 billion and $15 billion.