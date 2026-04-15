Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi on Wednesday criticized European governments for what she described as silence over repression in Iran, despite a ceasefire in the conflict with the United States.

Speaking via videocall at a European Parliament foreign affairs committee meeting, Ebadi said a separate “war” between the Iranian government and its people had been ongoing for years.

“This war between the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran… has never seen a ceasefire,” she said.

She said protests in January were driven by economic hardship, inequality and human rights violations.

“In all these cases, European governments have closed their eyes to the crimes of the Islamic Republic,” Ebadi said.

“We are not only responsible for our actions and words, but also for our silence and inaction,” she added.

Ebadi also said executions, arrests and internet shutdowns had continued in recent months, affecting both civil liberties and the economy.