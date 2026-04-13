The US military said on Monday that its blockade of Iran would not impede neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations, Reuters reported, citing a notice sent to seafarers.

The blockade would be enforced in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

It said the measure would apply to all vessel traffic regardless of flag, adding that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies and other essential goods, would be allowed subject to inspection.