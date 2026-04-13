Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that the United States and Iran were sincere about a ceasefire and understood the need to maintain it.
Fidan said he saw no obstacle to reopening the Strait of Hormuz through negotiations, but warned questions remained over potential new regulations.
He added that there were many difficulties in forming an international force in the Strait of Hormuz and that the waterway should be reopened through diplomacy.
Australia’s navy would be ready to contribute to an international effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the government decided to assist, the country’s new defense chief said on Monday.
Mark Hammond said the force remained prepared for such a mission, but no request had been made.
“The navy is ready as it ever has been,” he said. “The question of a contribution is one consideration by the Australian government, should they receive a request. And there’s been no such request.”
Britain would not be dragged into the war involving Iran and does not support a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer said it was vital to ensure the key waterway remained open.
“It is, in my view, vital that we get the Strait open and fully open, and that's where we've put all of our efforts,” he said.
Restoration of Iran’s internet access would depend on a decision by security officials, Iran’s government spokeswoman said on Monday.
Fatemeh Mohajerani made the comment to Iran-based news website Didban Iran when asked about the timing of reconnecting internet access in Iran.
She did not give a timeline for when the internet shutdown would end.
China urged all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to launch a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following failed talks with Iran.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said keeping the key waterway safe, stable and unimpeded served the common interest of the international community.
China stands ready to work with all sides to safeguard energy security and supply, Guo told a regular press conference.
Commenting on talks in Islamabad, he said the opening of negotiations between the United States and Iran was a step toward easing the situation.
He added that China hoped all parties would abide by the ceasefire.
Guo also said China had always adopted a prudent and responsible approach to its military exports.
CNN reported late on Friday that US intelligence indicated Beijing was preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks.