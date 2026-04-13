Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that the United States and Iran were sincere about a ceasefire and understood the need to maintain it.

Fidan said he saw no obstacle to reopening the Strait of Hormuz through negotiations, but warned questions remained over potential new regulations.

He added that there were many difficulties in forming an international force in the Strait of Hormuz and that the waterway should be reopened through diplomacy.