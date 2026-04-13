Pezeshkian says Iran will defend its rights with 'firmness and resolve'
“The Islamic Republic has no claims on the rights of other countries and will act with firmness and resolve in defending the legitimate rights of its people,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on its defensive capabilities and national cohesion, will continue the path of progress and advancement with strength and will further consolidate the country’s dignity and pride,” he added.