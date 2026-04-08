The two-week ceasefire was announced after weeks of fighting that began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran while negotiations were still underway.

President Trump said on Wednesday that Washington would work closely with Iran following what he described as a “productive regime change,” adding there would be no uranium enrichment.

But messages from across Iran suggested the pause in fighting has stirred mixed and often painful reactions. Some described the truce as a missed opportunity for political change.

“We asked you for help to free Iran, but not only did you not free it, you handed us a much worse country and trampled the blood of 45,000 martyrs,” one citizen wrote in a message addressed to Trump, referring to protesters killed during past nationwide unrest.

Others expressed deep despair about the country’s future.

“When I heard the news of the ceasefire, it felt like the world collapsed on my head,” a resident of Tehran said.

“We were miserable and now we will become more miserable. We no longer have any hope,” another message said.

Despite the truce, a weeks-long internet blackout across Iran has persisted, limiting communication and access to outside information.

Some urged patience, however, suggesting the ceasefire could be part of a broader strategy.

“Trump knows what he is doing. If he intended to accept the conditions, he would not have entered the war at all. Perhaps more surprises will occur in the coming days,” one citizen wrote.

Another message called on Iranians not to lose hope.

“Do not be so hopeless. Regime change is possible. This ceasefire may be another surprise. You have the right to be tired, but you must remain patient,” a citizen from Kerman wrote in a message addressed to fellow Iranians.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that US and Iranian delegations would arrive in Pakistan on Friday for talks, raising the prospect that the ceasefire could open the way for negotiations.

Some also warned that the pause in fighting could allow the authorities to intensify domestic repression.

“With this ceasefire, the killing machine will be activated faster and more young people will be at risk,” one message said.

Iran has carried out executions during the war, raising fears among activists that the authorities may use the ceasefire period to tighten control.

Others reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the fragile truce.

“I feel like a patient whose surgeon, in the middle of surgery, says let us wait a bit and see if it heals on its own,” one citizen wrote.