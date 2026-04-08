White House says Lebanon not part of US-Iran ceasefire - Axios
Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Danish shipping company Maersk said it is working urgently to assess prospects for commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
“The ceasefire may create transit opportunities, but it does not yet provide full maritime certainty, and we need to understand all potential conditions attached,” the company said in a post on its website.
“Any decision to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be based on continuous risk assessments, close monitoring of the security situation, and available guidance from relevant authorities and partners,” it added.
Arab countries fear sanctions on Iran could soon be lifted and that Tehran may begin collecting fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported, citing a diplomat.
The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes talks among Arab states, said countries astride the Persian Gulf were concerned any deal may not take their security interests into account, particularly regarding access to the strategic waterway.
The diplomat added that these states had not been invited to participate in ceasefire negotiations despite the talks affecting what he described as “the core of our security.”
Iran could withdraw from the two-week ceasefire agreement if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency citing an unnamed source.
The IRGC-linked outlet said Iran’s armed forces are identifying targets in preparation for a response to Israeli strikes carried out against Lebanon on Wednesday.
Press TV also cited a source as saying Iran will punish Israel for attacks against Hezbollah that it says violate the ceasefire.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the United Kingdom welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran and would work with international partners to secure a lasting end to the conflict and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies,” Starmer said in a post on X.
“The goal now must be a lasting end to the war,” he added.
“Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Several vessels in the Persian Gulf have received messages claiming to be from Iran’s navy saying the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Reuters reported, citing shipping sources.
The message said ship owners need to receive permission from Iran to transit and warned that vessels failing to comply would be “targeted and destroyed,” according to the report.