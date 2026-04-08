Iran’s armed forces sought to reassure regional countries while warning the United States and Israel against further action, saying any “new mistake” would trigger a response “more devastating and deadly than before.”

In a statement, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said they were closely monitoring all US and Israeli military movements in the region.

“Any new mistake by the United States and the Zionist regime will be met with a response more devastating and deadly than before,” the statement said.

The statement also stressed that Iran does not view regional states as adversaries.

“We are not and will not be a threat to the countries of the region,” it said, adding that Muslim governments and nations should cooperate to expel US forces from the region.