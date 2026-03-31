Trump says negotiations with Iran going well - Axios
"The negotiations with Iran are going well," US President Donald Trump told Axios in a phone call on Tuesday.
"The negotiations with Iran are going well," US President Donald Trump told Axios in a phone call on Tuesday.
Iranian-American journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad was awarded the first-ever European Paulskirche (St. Paul's Church) Prize for Democracy in Frankfurt on Tuesday.
The prize, established by the city of Frankfurt, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to democracy and human rights. It commemorates St. Paul's Church, regarded as the cradle of German democracy, where the country’s first elected parliament convened in 1848.
In an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau, Alinejad said it was better “to live with dignity and to have a mission,” adding: “I love democracy.”
Iran has not responded to the 15-point US proposal and no decision has been made on entering negotiations, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera, downplaying ongoing contacts as message exchanges rather than formal talks.
He said Iran has not put forward any counterproposals or conditions of its own. He added that no decision has been made regarding potential negotiations.
Araghchi said what is currently taking place is not negotiations but the exchange of messages, either directly or through regional intermediaries.
He added that he continues to receive direct messages from US envoy Steve Witkoff but stressed that this “does not mean negotiations.”
Araghchi said the message exchanges are being conducted within a defined framework under government oversight and supervised by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
He noted that communications are being handled through the Foreign Ministry, with additional contacts taking place between security bodies.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack in Zanjan prison and has been denied access to specialized medical care, the Narges Foundation said.
In a statement on Tuesday, the foundation said Iranian authorities have refused to transfer Mohammadi to a hospital or allow her to be examined by a specialist, despite reports of her losing consciousness, experiencing severe chest pain and medical recommendations for an urgent angiography.
The group warned that her life is at risk in prison and criticized what it described as continued restrictions on her basic rights, including limited phone contact, a ban on communication with lawyers and the requirement that visits take place in the presence of security officials.
The foundation called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mohammadi and other political inmates and prisoners of conscience.
Explosions and bombardments were reported across several Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, including Bushehr, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Ramhormoz and Andimeshk, according to Iranian media.
Reports also pointed to blasts near the Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) in Bushehr in southern Iran, and a local official confirmed a missile strike in a Kermanshah in the west.
State-affiliated outlets said air defenses were activated over Tehran to counter “hostile targets".
The United Arab Emirates has imposed a ban on the entry and transit of Iranian nationals through Dubai, according to a notice by FlyDubai.
The directive, which takes immediate effect, says that Iranian passport holders are not permitted to enter or transit via Dubai International Airport. The restriction applies broadly to all Iranian citizens, including those holding valid UAE residency visas across all categories as well as holders of UAE visit and tourist visas.
The notice also says Iranian nationals currently outside the UAE, including residents, will be denied entry into the country, with the measure reflected in official application responses.