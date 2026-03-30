Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said Tehran, in separate letters to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council, urged the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait to prevent the use of their territories for attacks against the country.

“Iran has expressed its strong and unequivocal protest against the aforementioned illegal actions and strongly calls on the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait to observe the principles of good neighborliness and to prevent the continued use of their territories against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” state media quoted Amir Saeid Iravani as saying.

He added that Iran reserves the right to take all necessary measures, including self-defense, to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.