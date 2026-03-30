Hundreds of US special operations forces deployed to Middle East - CBS News
Hundreds of US Special Operations forces, including Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, have been deployed to the Middle East along with thousands of Marines and Army paratroopers, CBS News reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the deployments.
The report cited sources as saying the presence of the forces gives President Donald Trump different military options in Iran, including operations that could target the Strait of Hormuz, oil facilities on Kharg Island and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.