European Council President António Costa said on Sunday the European Union stood in solidarity with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries facing Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks.

“The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately,” he said in a post on X.

He said he had discussed the latest developments in a call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reiterated support for the United Arab Emirates.

“The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance, in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East,” he added.