Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Royal Air Force Regiment gunners shot down seven one-way attack drones overnight as UK aircraft continued defensive missions in the region.

“RAF Regiment Gunners took out 7 one-way attack drones overnight,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Typhoon and F-35 jets carried out missions over Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, while Wildcat helicopters continued patrols over the eastern Mediterranean.