Kuwait air defenses intercept missiles and drones
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its air defenses are actively intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, according to Qatar News Agency.
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its air defenses are actively intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, according to Qatar News Agency.
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Saturday US military operations against Iran could continue for weeks, with airstrikes taking the lead and limited ground forces targeting strategic sites in the Persian Gulf.
Speaking on Newsmax’s “The Count,” Wilkie said the air campaign could last “at least another month,” citing Iran’s size and dispersed military infrastructure. He added that US Marines and paratroopers might secure key locations such as Kharg Island to disrupt Iran’s economy and control strategic waterways.
White House is considering deploying ground troops to Iran, with the Pentagon drafting options for potential operations, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Military planners have prepared scenarios involving US Marines and other forces operating inside Iran, though no final decision has been made, the report said.
The discussions come as Washington continues air and missile strikes while also keeping diplomatic channels open, reflecting a dual-track approach to the conflict.
Syria’s Assistant Defense Minister Sîpan Hemo on Saturday condemned a second attack today on the US base in Qasrek, eastern Syria, involving four drones launched from Iraqi territory.
"The drones were downed without losses. We hold Iraq responsible and call on it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability. We affirm the importance of regional and international cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region," he posted on X.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X on Saturday that Iran agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships crossing daily.
"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction," he said. "Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward."
The post mentions Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as three US officials, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
European allies said Russia is providing more intelligence support to Iran — including help targeting US forces — than the US has publicly acknowledged, sources told CBS News on Saturday.
"Multiple sources, including a senior US official with direct knowledge, told CBS News earlier in March that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran regarding US positions in the Middle East," the report said. "The European Union's top diplomat said Thursday that Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran to "kill Americans."