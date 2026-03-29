Qatar says it intercepted drones launched from Iran
Qatar’s defense ministry said on Sunday that the country was targeted by a drone attack launched from Iran, adding that its armed forces intercepted and neutralized all incoming drones.
Qatar’s defense ministry said on Sunday that the country was targeted by a drone attack launched from Iran, adding that its armed forces intercepted and neutralized all incoming drones.
Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Royal Air Force Regiment gunners shot down seven one-way attack drones overnight as UK aircraft continued defensive missions in the region.
“RAF Regiment Gunners took out 7 one-way attack drones overnight,” the ministry said in a statement.
It added that Typhoon and F-35 jets carried out missions over Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, while Wildcat helicopters continued patrols over the eastern Mediterranean.
Kuwait’s defense ministry said on Sunday that 10 members of the armed forces were wounded after a military camp was hit by ballistic missiles and drones detected in the country’s airspace over the past 24 hours.
“One of the armed forces camps was targeted by a number of them, resulting in the injury of 10 personnel, who are receiving necessary treatment, in addition to material damage at the site,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.
The ministry said it had detected 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones during the period.
It added that warehouses belonging to a private logistics company were also hit, causing material damage but no casualties.
Iran’s ambassador to Iraq delivered a personal message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to the head of Iraq’s Supreme Islamic Council in Baghdad, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
The ambassador, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, met Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi and handed over the message during the meeting, the report said.
The report said the ambassador “appreciated the sincere positions and prominent role of Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi” and praised “the courageous and explicit stance of Najaf’s senior religious authority regarding the US-Israeli aggression.”
It added that he also praised “the remarkable solidarity of the Iraqi people with the Islamic Republic, including financial aid campaigns and supportive marches that had a profound impact on the people of Iran.”
Pakistan said on Sunday it had hosted foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt in Islamabad for a second round of consultations.
“Our candid and constructive discussions focus on the evolving regional situation and advancing peace and stability, while strengthening our partnership and deepening cooperation across diverse domains,” Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.
Pakistan hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Sunday as part of efforts to end the Iran war, with initial discussions focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The countries discussed proposals tied to maritime traffic and restoring flows through the strategic waterway, the report said citing five sources familiar with the matter.
The report cited a source from Pakistan as saying proposals, including from Egypt, had been forwarded to the White House by Pakistan before Sunday's meeting and they included Suez Canal-style fee structures.
Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia could form a consortium to manage oil flows through the waterway, and had asked Pakistan to participate, the report added citing two other Pakistani sources.
The proposal for a management consortium had been discussed with the US and Iran, the report said, citing the sources. It added, citing the first Pakistani source, that army chief Asim Munir had been in regular contact with US Vice President JD Vance.
The report cited a Turkish diplomatic source as saying that Ankara’s priority was securing a ceasefire.
“Ensuring the safe passage of ships could serve as an important confidence-building measure in this regard,” the source said, according to the report.