Bahrain urges residents to seek shelter after sirens sounded
Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Sunday that warning sirens had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Sunday that warning sirens had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
US President Donald Trump said the United States was already taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s Channel 14 correspondent said on X, citing an interview with the president on Sunday.
“Yes, sure, it’s already happening,” he said when asked whether the US could take control of the waterway.
He added that he believes Iran “badly” wants a deal.
“I think they want to do very badly. Anybody would want a deal if you are getting decimated, right?” he said.
Witnesses reported widespread power outages in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, along with explosions and low-flying fighter jets across several Iranian provinces on Sunday, eyewitnesses told Iran International.
In Tehran province, witnesses said a major power outage continued late into the night, while low-flying fighter jets were heard over areas including Hosseinabad and Heravi. The Parchin area was also reported to have been struck, with further jet activity heard overnight in parts of the capital.
In Alborz province, residents reported widespread power outages across the city of Karaj.
In Sistan and Baluchestan province, witnesses in Zahedan reported air defense activity, explosions and fighter jet flights, while in Chabahar, several strong explosions were heard.
In Hormozgan province, multiple explosions were reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas, including a series of blasts late at night.
Iranians gathered outside the US Congress building in Washington on Sunday to call for global support and the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.
The rally drew Iranians from across multiple US states as well as Canada.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that the Khondab heavy water production plant in Iran, which Tehran reported was attacked on March 27, has sustained severe damage and is no longer operational.
The agency said the facility contains no declared nuclear material and that there is no radiation risk.
Power outages hit parts of Tehran and nearby areas after infrastructure was damaged, Iran’s state media reported, citing the energy ministry.
“Shrapnel hit a part of the electricity grid in Alborz province, causing power to be cut in several areas of Tehran and the city of Karaj,” the ministry said, according to state media.
The report said electricity was cut in parts of the capital and in Alborz province following the damage.
Authorities were working to restore power, the report added.