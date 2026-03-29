Witnesses reported a fresh wave of explosions across Tehran and nearby areas on Sunday morning, including near the Masoudieh military base, Daghayeghi township, Heravi, Tehransar and Eshtahard in Alborz province, according to messages sent to Iran International.

Residents said loud blasts were heard from the direction of the Masoudieh base and surrounding areas in eastern Tehran, which had also come under attack on Saturday.

Separate reports said around 10 explosions were heard within minutes near Daghayeghi township, a residential area west of Lavizan Park known for housing Revolutionary Guards members and commanders.

In northeastern Tehran, witnesses reported three heavy explosions in the Heravi area.

In western Tehran, residents said an area of Tehransar was hit at least twice. The area lies near Mehrabad airport as well as facilities used by the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace force and police units.

Outside the capital, witnesses in Eshtahard in Alborz province reported a heavy explosion, fighter jet activity and black smoke rising in the area.