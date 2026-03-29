A senior Iranian army commander said the Iranian people would decide when the war ends and issued a direct threat against US forces, warning that American troops would face deadly consequences in any ground confrontation.

The commander of the army’s northwestern headquarters said Iran’s armed forces had adjusted their tactics since the start of the war to deliver what he described as crushing responses to each attack.

He also said that major powers now need Iran’s permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and accused the enemy of turning to psychological warfare by alternating between talk of agreements, negotiations, attacks on infrastructure and ground invasion.

He mocked US special forces and said Iranian forces had not forgotten earlier encounters with American troops, before warning that Iran was sharpening its knives and would “cut the throats” of US soldiers.

He also addressed Donald Trump directly, saying American graves were ready if US forces entered the fight.