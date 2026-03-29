Retired US General Keith Kellogg told News Max on Saturday US pressure on Iran may need to go beyond military strikes and move toward forcing regime change.

Kellogg said the administration had already addressed what he described as its first two objectives: reducing Iran’s nuclear capability and weakening its missile threat.

Kellogg said economic pressure could play a role, but argued that limited use of ground forces against strategic targets would be the most likely way to produce lasting change, without a full-scale invasion.

“You can do that economically. You can do it with limited use of ground forces… But you can take out a couple of key strategic targets,” he said.