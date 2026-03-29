UAE air defenses handling missile threat
UAE Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat and urged residents to remain in safe places while following official channels for updates.
UAE Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat and urged residents to remain in safe places while following official channels for updates.
Retired US General Keith Kellogg told News Max on Saturday US pressure on Iran may need to go beyond military strikes and move toward forcing regime change.
Kellogg said the administration had already addressed what he described as its first two objectives: reducing Iran’s nuclear capability and weakening its missile threat.
Kellogg said economic pressure could play a role, but argued that limited use of ground forces against strategic targets would be the most likely way to produce lasting change, without a full-scale invasion.
“You can do that economically. You can do it with limited use of ground forces… But you can take out a couple of key strategic targets,” he said.
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Saturday US military operations against Iran could continue for weeks, with airstrikes taking the lead and limited ground forces targeting strategic sites in the Persian Gulf.
Speaking on Newsmax’s “The Count,” Wilkie said the air campaign could last “at least another month,” citing Iran’s size and dispersed military infrastructure. He added that US Marines and paratroopers might secure key locations such as Kharg Island to disrupt Iran’s economy and control strategic waterways.
White House is considering deploying ground troops to Iran, with the Pentagon drafting options for potential operations, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Military planners have prepared scenarios involving US Marines and other forces operating inside Iran, though no final decision has been made, the report said.
The discussions come as Washington continues air and missile strikes while also keeping diplomatic channels open, reflecting a dual-track approach to the conflict.
Syria’s Assistant Defense Minister Sîpan Hemo on Saturday condemned a second attack today on the US base in Qasrek, eastern Syria, involving four drones launched from Iraqi territory.
"The drones were downed without losses. We hold Iraq responsible and call on it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability. We affirm the importance of regional and international cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region," he posted on X.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X on Saturday that Iran agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships crossing daily.
"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction," he said. "Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward."
The post mentions Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as three US officials, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.