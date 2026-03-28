Drone crashes in Iraq oilfield without exploding
A drone crashed inside the Majnoon oilfield in Iraq’s Basra province on Saturday morning but did not explode, causing no damage or casualties, the defense ministry said.
A drone crashed inside the Majnoon oilfield in Iraq’s Basra province on Saturday morning but did not explode, causing no damage or casualties, the defense ministry said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call lasting more than an hour on regional tensions and peace efforts, the Pakistani prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
According to the statement, Pezeshkian told Sharif that trust was needed for talks and praised Islamabad’s role in efforts to promote peace.
Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on his diplomatic outreach to the United States and Persian Gulf states, said the statement.
Damage from overnight strikes into early Saturday affected buildings at the Iran University of Science and Technology, according to video shared with Iran International, showing impact across parts of the campus.
Iran remained under a nationwide internet blackout on Saturday, four weeks after authorities cut access to the global internet on February 28, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said.
NetBlocks said the disruption had reached 672 hours, with the blackout still in effect at the end of its fourth full week.
"After four full weeks, 672 hours, the blackout remains in effect, violating Iranians' right to communicate and stay informed," the internet monitoring group said.
More than 40 explosions were heard across Isfahan early on Saturday and parts of an artillery facility on Artesh Street were hit, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.
Widespread attacks and multiple explosions were reported across the city from about 1:30 a.m.
At least two fighter jets were heard at 1:40 a.m., followed by several heavy explosions in different areas, including the southwest of the city.
Targets in military areas in Farahabad were hit at about 2:10 a.m., with aircraft reported flying at low altitude.
In Shahreza, south of Isfahan, fighter jets were heard at about 6:30 a.m., followed by an explosion and black smoke rising near the Tharallah military base.
Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Saturday they had launched an attack on Israel amid the Iran war.
The Houthis said they launched a barrage of missiles in response to continued strikes on Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories.
They added their operations would continue until "aggression" across multiple fronts ends.
The announcement marks the group’s formal entry into the conflict, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation involving Iran-aligned forces.
Israel’s military earlier said it was working to intercept a missile fired from Yemen.