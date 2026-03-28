Explosions, missile strikes, and other military activity were reported across several Iranian cities on Saturday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

The capital Tehran saw a series of strikes overnight. A government building in the Tochal-Velenjak area was hit and destroyed at 1:10 a.m. Several heavy explosions were also heard in Hakimiyeh between midnight and 1 a.m.

Multiple blasts and bright flashes were then reported in Lavizan at 1:04 a.m. An explosion was reported on the Simon Bolivar street at 2 a.m., and at about 3 a.m. the satellite research center at Iran University of Science and Technology was hit, with the blast wave damaging nearby buildings.

Several explosions were also heard at 2:03 a.m. in Shahin Vila in Karaj, west of Tehran.

In central Iran, a heavy explosion was reported at 1:35 a.m. at an army artillery site in Isfahan.

Further west, a missile struck in Borujerd, a city in Lorestan province, at 4 a.m.

In the southwest, multiple missile launches were reported from Shadgan in Khuzestan province.

Later on Saturday, warplanes and an explosion were heard near Mount Derak in Shiraz, in southern Iran, while several warplanes were reported flying at low altitude over Hamedan in the west at 11:46 a.m.