Iranian media and eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions across Tehran on Saturday evening, with blasts heard in the northeast, west, center and east of the capital.

There are reports of airstrikes against the military facilities in Parchin, southeast of Tehran.

At the same time, some witnesses reported an attack on Bushehr airport.

Reports sent to Iran International also indicated explosions in Birjand and Mashhad in the east and Kermanshah in the west.