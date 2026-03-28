Iran launches new barrage of missiles at Israel - state TV
Iranian state TV says the country has launched a new barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel.
Iranian state TV says the country has launched a new barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel.
Iranian media and eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions across Tehran on Saturday evening, with blasts heard in the northeast, west, center and east of the capital.
There are reports of airstrikes against the military facilities in Parchin, southeast of Tehran.
At the same time, some witnesses reported an attack on Bushehr airport.
Reports sent to Iran International also indicated explosions in Birjand and Mashhad in the east and Kermanshah in the west.
Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told CPAC 2026 in Texas that a future Iran would pose no nuclear threat, end terrorism, and keep vital shipping lanes open, presenting it as a stabilizing force rather than a source of global disruption.
“No more nuclear threats; No more terrorism; No more hostage taking; No more closing of the Strait of Hormuz; No more blackmailing of the global economy," he said when speaking of a free Iran.
"We must finish the job. This regime, in its entirety must go. If we do not finish the job and leave a rump of the regime in place, the threat posed by this Islamic Republic will not be solved," he added.
US Central Command said Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in its area of responsibility on March 27, deploying a force that includes roughly 3,500 personnel.
The Tripoli serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft along with amphibious assault and tactical capabilities.
The deployment comes amid speculation that US Marines could be used in a potential ground operation, including scenarios involving Iran’s Kharg Island.
US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that Washington had achieved most of its military objectives against Iran and suggested the campaign could continue for a short time longer.
In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said, “we've achieved most of our military objectives against Iran. You could argue we've achieved all of them.”
He added that President Donald Trump would continue a bit longer to make sure the United States would not have to return “for a very long time.”
US Central Command said on Saturday that Iranian naval vessels had threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters for decades, but that “those days are over.”
The statement, posted on X, came as CENTCOM released video it said showed strikes targeting Iranian naval assets.