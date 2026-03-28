President Donald Trump said on Friday that US operations have effectively destroyed Iran’s air force, naval capabilities, and command structure, leaving the country “leaderless” and its military largely inoperable.

“Now they’re 100% dead. They have 22 mine droppers. The mine droppers, 22, all 22 are gone. So I guess they can drop mines, but they’re gonna have to take them out by a rowboat, ’cause they don’t have any boats. Their air force is dead, totally, completely dead. It’s out of business, no planes left at all. Their anti‑aircraft and communications capabilities are totally dismantled and dead. Their leaders are all dead. Other than that, I think they’re doing quite well," Trump said.

“No, their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He’s dead. His son is either dead or in very bad shape, ’cause nobody’s heard from him. I think he says, ‘Just keep me out of this.’ This is the only country where nobody wants to lead. There’s nobody who would like to lead Iran. ‘Please raise your hand,’ a big audience, to say, ‘Who would like to be our leader? Dead salary.’ Nobody wants to," Trump added.