Multiple explosions were reported across several Iranian cities on Friday including Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Zanjan, Kermanshah and Bushehr, according to Iranian media and citizen journalists.
In Tehran, loud blasts were heard in numerous neighborhoods, including Darabad, Pasdaran, areas near Elm-o-Sanat University, around Mehrabad Airport, Shadabad, Shahrak-e Gharb, Saadat Abad, Punak, Nararmak and Chitgar. Local reports said at least five powerful explosions occurred in the Heravi district, with power outages affecting some residential areas.
Additional explosions were reported near Lavizan’s Shian Park, while in neighboring Alborz province, blasts were heard in Hashtgerd, Garmdareh and Qods City. Reports also indicated heavy bombardment sounds in Isfahan.