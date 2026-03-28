US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that Washington had achieved most of its military objectives against Iran and suggested the campaign could continue for a short time longer.

In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said, “we've achieved most of our military objectives against Iran. You could argue we've achieved all of them.”

He added that President Donald Trump would continue a bit longer to make sure the United States would not have to return “for a very long time.”